New Sound Design: Jonathan Mitchell

(July 8, 2018)

Transom’s new series on Sound Design is from Jonathan Mitchell, the creator and producer of Radiotopia’s podcast, The Truth.

Jonathan says, “I think everyone involved in audio production should think of him or herself as a sound designer. Good sound design is not decorative, and it’s not afterthought; it exists as an integral element of your story, and is embedded in every decision you make.”

This feature breaks down differences between literal and abstract sound design. Jonathan takes us through his process in designing a tiny moment in a recent episode of The Truth: a puffer fish expanding and popping a plastic bag underwater. Listen to the five audio steps to assemble this scene in service to the story around it.

For more, click here.