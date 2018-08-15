New Sound Design: Haley Shaw

(August 15, 2018)

Transom expands its new series on sound design with a new entry from Haley Shaw, whose work can be sampled on The Habitat, a recent Gimlet podcast.

Haley says, “At its best, sound design bridges understanding, enhances the impact of the story, immerses the audience, and explores new ways of communicating. But even when going for goosebumps, the intended feeling should emerge from the story, not the design.”

For more of her insights and practical tips, click here.