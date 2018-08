New Sound Design: Haley Shaw

(August 15, 2018)

Transom expands its new series on sound design with a new entry from Haley Shaw, whose work can be sampled on The Habitat, a recent Gimlet podcast.

Haley says, “At¬†its best, sound design bridges understanding, enhances the impact of the story, immerses the audience, and explores new ways of¬†communicating. But even when going for goosebumps, the intended feeling should emerge from the story, not the design.”

For more of her insights and practical tips, click here.