New Show: Two Years With Franz

(June 6, 2018)

Bianca Giaever spent two years listening to 46 tapes recorded by the Pulitzer-winning poet Franz Wright before his death.

Think about that for just two minutes.

Then she started talking to Jay Allison about what to do with them.

Then she came to Woods Hole and she and Jay worked together to make something of the tapes, and of the time she’d spent with Franz’s dying voice in her head.

Jay describes the piece this way: This is a story of art and love, of madness and beauty, of youth and age and death. We hope you listen and that you feel it was worth the time and effort.

To hear the piece and see what Bianca says about its creation, click here.