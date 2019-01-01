New Show: The Tree

(January 29, 2019)

Musician Cariad Harmon began paying attention to radio stories about ten years ago, and after years of listening, wanted to start making her own radio stories. She recently attended a Traveling Workshop in Nashville. Transom occasionally features student work from the traveling workshops and her piece is one we wanted to feature.

Cariad focused on one student at a local adult literacy center, and after trying to write a narrative script decided to undertake what is a challenge even for more seasoned producers. In the words of Jay Allison, “she produced a quiet, beautiful non-narrated piece. When you listen, you hear only the story, not the stress of making it.”

You’ll want to hear it, and you can, by clicking here.