New Show: The Long Lonely Lake

(March 15, 2021)

Transom is featuring a new show from Colorado Public Radio reporter Dan Boyce, who has dealt with bouts of severe depression his entire adult life. One bout led to a mental breakdown from which Boyce struggled to recover. With co-producer Bishop Sand, he created a personal and impactful feature about his recovery, and they discuss the editorial process they underwent during the year it took for the piece to come to completion.

