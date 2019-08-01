New Show: The Disquiet of Appetite

(August 28, 2019)

This new SHOW on Transom is an unconventional story by a new producer about living with an eating disorder.

Maggie Weiler struggled with her choice to focus on her own struggles when approaching what began as a final project for a college class. It’s an uncomfortable subject and all the more so when tackled from a personal connection.

Maggie submitted her completed work “over the Transom,” and we gladly accepted her offer to share it on our site.

You can hear the piece, and read her notes on “the making of” by clicking here.