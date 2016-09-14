New Show: Thank God I’m A Country Boy

(September 14, 2016)

Sarah Bentley fell in love with audio storytelling –– radio, podcasts, you name it. Eventually, the love she felt for the craft morphed into the need to learn how to do the thing she loved and she applied and accepted to the 2016 Transom Traveling Workshop in Big Sky, Montana.

She entered with her own assumptions about the rules of telling stories, and came away with more realistic ones. In one week she managed to establish strong rapport with her interview subject, compile and use archival tape, music, her own self, a strong narrative, and her love for the music of John Denver into a fine first story.

Click here to hear the piece and read about her experience while making it.