New Show: Story Workshop Fall 2018: Pieces

(December 5, 2018)

The 15th Transom Story Workshop recently ended and nine new aspiring producers have been launched into the world.

They’ve left behind stories on everything from deep sea creatures, to a judicial court run entirely by young people, to a retired couple who walked around the entire perimeter of Cape Cod, and more. And don’t forget to listen to their Sonic IDs.

Settle in and click here for your listening pleasure.