New Show – Story Workshop Fall 2016: Pieces

(December 8, 2016)

Our Fall 2016 Transom Story Workshop class has come and gone and a great group of new producers has been launched into the world.

They’ve left us a range of fine stories –– about a rabies task force, affordable housing in the most expensive county in the US, Nantucket, marriage after traumatic brain injury, Lizzie Borden as a marketing plan, and more.

Also on hand, an engaging batch of Sonic IDs!

