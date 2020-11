New Show: Story Mentorship Fall 2020 – Pieces

(November 18, 2020)

Transom is happy to share the new work of six talented producers who, for the past many weeks participated in the first-ever Transom Story Mentorship, an online professional development workshop for experienced audio makers.

Despite the complications of Covid, full-time jobs, and family needs, they managed to produce some fine stories.

Click here to hear their work.