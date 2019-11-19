New Show: Not In The Cards

(November 19, 2019)

Producers often have at least the outline of what they expect their story to be about when they first interview someone. Producer Vivien Schütz usually does: “What is the plot? What are the stakes? What is the bigger picture?”

But not always. In a piece of hers now on Transom, she says, “I didn’t even know if the interview would lead to anything at all.”

But Vivien found the life of a blind gay man compelling, and crafted a lovely piece in which we share in her experience. You can listen to Vivien’s piece and read her notes on “the making of” by clicking here: