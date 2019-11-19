New Show: Not In The Cards

Producers often have at least the outline of what they expect their story to be about when they first interview someone. Producer Vivien Schütz usually does: “What is the plot? What are the stakes? What is the bigger picture?”
But not always. In a piece of hers now on Transom, she says, “I didn’t even know if the interview would lead to anything at all.”
But Vivien found the life of a blind gay man compelling, and crafted a lovely piece in which we share in her experience. You can listen to Vivien’s piece and read her notes on “the making of” by clicking here: