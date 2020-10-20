New Show: Move It Forward

(October 20, 2020)

Transom is pleased and proud to feature a podcast whose origin story goes back to a Transom Radio Special, “Living with Murder” that Samantha Broun and Jay Allison produced with PBS Frontline.

After its subject, Kempis “Ghani” Songster, was released from prison, we gave him a recorder and mic, sensing he would find a use for it. And that he did. But he had to walk a very long way before he arrived at audio storytelling.

Click here to read about his journey and to hear the first episode of his podcast.