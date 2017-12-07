New Show: Living With Murder

APM is proud to share news of a new Transom feature. We’ll let the first portion of the editor’s letter serve to introduce Living With Murder from Transom’s Managing Editor Samantha Broun, produced with Executive Director Jay Allison.

Ed Letter: This past year, we at Transom have been fortunate to work with the new investigative podcast, The Frontline Dispatch (PBS and WGBH). The final episodes of the first season are a collaboration between Frontline and Transom, building on our previous story, “A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, and My Mother.”

Producer Samantha Broun has continued to report on criminal justice reform, balancing the positions of victims and offenders. Her reporting is personal–her mother was a victim of a violent crime–but it’s also universal, raising the societal questions of punishment, redemption, revenge, rehabilitation, fear and trust.

For this Transom Feature, we bring you our new two-part special, “Living With Murder.” It’s the story of Kempis Songster, who was given a mandatory life sentence without parole for a crime he committed at 15 years old. He is forty-five now, still incarcerated, but recent Supreme Court rulings are giving him a chance at parole.

