New Show: I Wish You Could Hear Me

(March 15, 2017)

Jules Jenssen submitted a draft of his first radio piece ever to Transom. It’s a piece made to help his father deal with the loss of a dear friend.

Transom producer Viki Merrick liked what she heard and worked with Jules to tighten and polish it.

That is exactly Transom’s mission: to help people tell their own stories. Extra satisfying is that Viki also happens to know Jules’s father, Ricky.

Click here to listen to Jules’ creative approach to telling this story, and to read his notes on the making of “I Wish You Could Hear Me.”