New Show: Hexagon Heart

(February 10, 2021)

Transom is pleased to feature Hexagon Heart, a piece by Marjorie Van Halteren, one of Transom founder Jay Allison’s earliest audio colleagues.

Marjorie’s recounting of her journey from America to France, from marriage to other affaires of the heart, from artistic baby steps to work that masterfully blends sound art, poetry, music, and theatre.

Click here to hear the piece and discover the meaning of Hexagon Heart.