New Show: FRAN

(January 12, 2021)

Lydia Keating describes FRAN as “True Detective meets Dirty Dancing meets Ozark.”

But what is FRAN? It is, in fact, Keating’s unconventional and engaging pilot for a longform digital storytelling project. We love audio, but we also love comedy and drama, and FRAN delivers both.

Click here to see the video and read her thoughts on the making of this innovative creation.