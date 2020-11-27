New Show: Everybody’s Home

(November 27, 2020)

This Thanksgiving, Transom is featuring work from our old friend and contributor David Greenberger and his friend Tyson Rogers.

Here’s Jay Allison talking about this special show: “We have a remarkable series for you this holiday. It’s warm, strange, unsettling, beautiful. It’s a marriage of music and voice, of thought and feeling, built during and commemorating these months of staying put.

Everybody’s Home compiles snippets of spoken text by David Greenberger, based on conversations he’s been having, and matches them with music from Tyson Rogers. This is not just scoring, but a full sonic collaboration, a composition in 151 scenes tethered in place while life keeps going.”

Click here to hear this unique collaboration.