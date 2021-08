New Series: Starting Out

(August 12, 2021)

Over at Transom, a new connection for new producers.

Starting Out is a monthly newsletter and Transom post for people entering the audio industry. Producer/reporter/former intern Alice Wilder created and produces this resource-rich publication for producers new to the world of audio-production.

Transom is happy to help promote this helpful addition to the field. For access to experience, interviews, job listings, resources, click here.