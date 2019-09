New Manifesto: Tim Howard

(September 24, 2019)

In his new manifesto, So Much Good Trouble, Reply All’s Executive Producer Tim Howard walks us through two of his favorite stories, stories where things went way wrong before they went way right.

He suggests that sometimes, when your plans go awry, blessings can abound. You just need to pay attention to your senses and keep your mind open to different ways of telling the story.

