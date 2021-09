New Manifesto: Take a Closer Listen

(September 17, 2021)

Julie Shapiro, currently executive producer of PRX’s Radiotopia, has made a career out of listening. She has an ear for what’s good, for what we might be missing out there, and how it all connects. In a new manifesto for Transom, Julie thinks deeply about audio culture. And about the pleasures, pressures and patterns of listening in the face of So. Much. Content.

