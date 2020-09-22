New Manifesto: Stephanie Foo, 2020

(September 22, 2020)

Five years ago, we asked producer Stephanie Foo to write a Manifesto about diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies for the public media industry.

This year, we asked her to have another look at the industry and its support for people of color. Frankly, it’s not a pretty picture. Way past time for major change. Read, think, talk, and then, find ways to contribute to a new way.

