New Manifesto: Soren Wheeler

(March 10, 2020)

Soren Wheeler is the Managing Editor at Radiolab, which keeps him plenty busy, but he’s kindly taken time to write a special manifesto for Transom titled, “What Are We Even Trying To Do Here?”

His focus is on reporting during these fractious and polarized times and he addresses a pressing question for journalists, asking: “Should we continue making stories, whether quirky or serious, that try to keep everyone listening, make everyone rethink what they know? Or are we past that point? Is it time, in the service of basic rights and a just society, to mobilize the people who think like us?”

Soren explores the question and shares the answer that holds true for him.

