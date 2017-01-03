New Manifesto: Radio in Wonderland

(January 3, 2017)

Transom begins the new year with an inspiring new Manifesto by Cathy Fitzgerald, described by The Radio Times as “One of radio’s most original voices.”

Jay Allison describes it as “a lovely reminder that we should sometimes just STOP explaining, telling, expounding – and remember to weave a bit of wonder.”

We offer a small taste of her essay here: “So — as Henry Miller used to say — ‘keep human!’ Wonder requires all your body, not just your head. It’s about knowing the world with your finger-tips and your lungs and the soles of your feet and — yes, very definitely — your heart.”

