New Manifesto: Maribah Knight

(August 14, 2019)

“Embedded reporting” takes on new contours in an excellent new manifesto over at Transom.

Meribah Knight’s been reporting in Nashville for some years now and, in so doing, has found her happy place. In her manifesto, Maribah shares practical wisdom on, and her love of, being embedded. Not in a war zone, but instead in one place. In her case, a Nashville housing complex, the James Cayce Homes, where she’s been reporting for over two years.

Meribah says, “The act of embedding takes patience, determination and humility. It requires you to stay open — open to new information, open to having your opinion change, open to having stories shift beneath your feet.”

