New Manifesto: Lewis Raven Wallace

(September 9, 2020)

Who gets to tell stories and how should those stories be told? It’s a big question, and in a new Transom Manifesto, Lewis Raven Wallace shares his thoughts on the line between journalism and advocacy and why he can’t fully separate the two.

Lewis once worked at Marketplace, but a personal blog post upset his employers and he decided he needed to keep the post up, even at the cost of losing his job.

Since then, Lewis Raven Wallace has released a book and a podcast that explore ideas of truth, neutrality, oppression, and power in storytelling. Click here for his thought-provoking essay.