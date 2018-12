New Manifesto: Latif Nasser

(November 27, 2018)

Beginning producers struggle first with recognizing a story, and then with finding one!

Not Latif Nasser. He’s the Director of Research for WNYC’s Radiolab, and has been generous enough to share a boatload of information about his own approach. It will change your story-finding life!

Click here to bask in his wisdom.