New Manifesto: How Radio Made Me A Better Animator

(April 9, 2019)

One of the great rewards we reap from having a pool of Transom Story Workshop alumni is access to their thinking. When animator Kolin Pope applied a few years ago, he wanted to learn storytelling skills to improve his animation work, and that he has done, currently producing animations for The Washington Post.

In his Transom manifesto, Kolin shares how radio made him better at what he does… but his lessons aren’t just for animators. They’re for anyone who wants to get better at storytelling no matter the medium.

