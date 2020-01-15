New Manifesto: David Green

(January 15, 2020)

David Green is a long-time third grade teacher at a school near Chicago. He’s always loved audio, and for the past 15 years has made audio pieces with the eight and nine year-olds in his classroom.

In his Transom manifesto, David shares what he’s learned about making radio with kids. He describes the types of pieces they’ve made and gives audio examples that aren’t to be missed. You just may end up inspired to start making stories with kids your own self.

