New Manifesto: Bill McKibben

(March 26, 2019)

Journalist, author, advocate Bill McKibben started writing early, churning out columns throughout his college years and he’s still going strong.

Bill took time to share some thoughts about truth, accuracy, advocacy and credibility in journalism in a new Transom Manifesto, In Defense of Honesty (Even When It’s Uncomfortable). He offers valuable guidance for reporting during these very interesting times.