New Manifesto: Anna Sale

(May 6, 2021)

In the podcast Death, Sex & Money, Anna Sale uses her interviewing skills to ask tough questions with sensitivity and strength. She puts a great deal of thought into preparing interview questions and into establishing a relationship with the interviewee.

Sale understands the artistry involved in connecting deeply, sharing insights and guidance in her new Transom Manifesto: “Treat an Interview Like a Relationship,” which you can find by clicking here.