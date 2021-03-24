New Manifesto: Alice Wilder

(March 24, 2021)

In early February, Jay Allison noticed Alice Wilder’s Twitter thread offering up a Google doc she’d developed about trauma informed interviewing techniques. Impressed, he asked her to turn that Google doc into a Transom Manifesto.

Transom has now posted her guide, which shares personal experience, supplemented by professional insights from therapists, social workers, educators and journalists. Deep, useful, and important.

Click here to better understand the impact of trauma and best approaches to reporting on it.