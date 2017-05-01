New In Conversation: Zak Rosen and Jonathan Goldstein

(May 24, 2017)

In the newest entry to our In Conversation series, independent producer Zak Rosen talks with Jonathan Goldstein of Gimlet’s Heavyweight about turning the lens on yourself and making personal stories.

Zak and his wife just recently started a podcast, Pregnant Pause, about whether to have a baby or not. Since Jonathan is known for personal storytelling, and also happens to be a new father, he seemed just the right person for Zak to talk with about the difficulties of exploring your own life in public.

Click here to hear and/or read edited versions of their conversation.