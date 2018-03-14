New In Conversation: Kathy Tu & Tobin Low

Kathy Tu had just graduated from law school when she decided to attend the Transom StoryWorkshop in the fall of 2013.
Tobin Low was working as a professional cellist when in the fall of 2013, he, too, answered the call of radio.
Today they’re best friends who happen to be co-hosting WNYC’s Nancy, a podcast devoted to “stories and conversations about the queer experience today.”
For Transom’s In Conversation series, they talk about collaboration, friendship, and how best to navigate and support a creative audio partnership.
