New In Conversation: Kathy Tu & Tobin Low

In Conversation: Kathy Tu & Tobin Low

(March 14, 2018)

Kathy Tu had just graduated from law school when she decided to attend the Transom StoryWorkshop in the fall of 2013.

Tobin Low was working as a professional cellist when in the fall of 2013, he, too, answered the call of radio.

Today they’re best friends who happen to be co-hosting WNYC’s Nancy, a podcast devoted to “stories and conversations about the queer experience today.”

For Transom’s In Conversation series, they talk about collaboration, friendship, and how best to navigate and support a creative audio partnership.

