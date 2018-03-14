Home / News & Events / New In Conversation: Kathy Tu & Tobin Low



Kathy Tu had just graduated from law school when she decided to attend the Transom StoryWorkshop in the fall of 2013.

Tobin Low was working as a professional cellist when in the fall of 2013, he, too, answered the call of radio.

TominLow_BIO-533x532

Today they’re best friends who happen to be co-hosting WNYC’s Nancy, a podcast devoted to “stories and conversations about the queer experience today.”

For Transom’s In Conversation series, they talk about collaboration, friendship, and how best to navigate and support a creative audio partnership.

