New Ideas: Subverting The Inverted Pyramid…

(May 7, 2019)

…And Other Tips For Making Audio At A Newspaper

When Transom Story Workshop alum Martine Powers arrived to study audio storytelling, she’d been working as a newspaper reporter for a number of years.

Frustrated by her inability to communicate the nuance and power of her interviewees’ actual voices when translated to print, she decided to take the plunge into audio.

Now, some years later, she’s the host of “Post Reports,” the Washington Post’s daily podcast–a dream come true for a print-reporter-turned-radio-producer. She shares lessons learned, offers audio examples, and lays out all kinds of reasons why audio in a print environment is a wonderful thing!

Click here for more.