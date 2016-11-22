New Ideas: Reporting in Rural Alaska

Many aspiring radio producers yearn for bright lights and big cities. Or at least interstate highways. But not all. Transom Story Workshop alum Anna Rose MacArthur is of a different breed.

She’s currently the news director at KYUK Public Media in Bethel, Alaska, which, in case you don’t know, is in the subarctic Yukon Kuskowim River Delta in Southwest Alaska.

Anna Rose grew up in Tennessee, she doesn’t speak Yup’ik, it’s hard for her to find a date, but she’s fallen in love with a way of life and she’s not about to leave. She tells you why out of the way places are great launching pads for young reporters and shares photographs from her reporting life. If you want a little virtual visit to Alaska, click here