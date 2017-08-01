New Ideas: Escribir mejor para radio

(September 8, 2017)

Since last year, Atlantic Public Media and Transom have been working with Radio Ambulante to feature Spanish translations of Transom resources for use in Radio Ambulante’s audio training work.

Our newest addition is a translation of This American Life producer Nancy Updike’s indispensable manifesto, Better Writing Through Radio, first published in 2006. It’s filled with instructive suggestions and examples, and is a terrific read, whether you write for radio or not.