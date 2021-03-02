New Ideas: Bethel Habte

Leaders in industries across the country are being asked to reflect on the level of diversity that exists in their workplace and public media is no exception. Especially in a field where asking questions come with the job, heads of departments are being urged to seriously reflect on hiring policies and workplace conditions and culture.

Fortunately, TSW alum Bethel Habte, currently a producer for The Resistance podcast, was in the mood to explore a whole series of questions she suggests everyone in every workplace consider. Progress takes reflection, focus, and action. Bethel’s here to support it all.

