New Idea: In Defense of Grunt Work

(January 17, 2018)

When Lauren Ober arrived at the Transom Transom Story Workshop in 2012, she was a print journalist determined to learn how to make radio. Five years and hundreds of grunt work labor later, she hosts her own podcast/radio show (“The Big Listen” from WAMU and NPR). In a new feature for Transom, Lauren shares a bit of her own story along with those of other successful radio producers pictured above — Kristen Meinzer, Arwen Nicks, Martina Castro, Lulu Miller, and Lauren herself. All of whom attest to the power of grunt work.

To see Lauren’s article, click here.