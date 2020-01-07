New HowSound: When the Story is About You

(January 7, 2020)

Standard reporting practices involved the use of “This reporter . . .” rather than “I.” In fact, Edward R. Murrow was so connected to the phrase, a PBS documentary about the man is called This Reporter.

But for the past 20 years or so, “I” has made inroads, particularly in specific radio series and many a podcast. And this is true of Leila Day and Hana Baba’s podcast The Stoop.

In this episode of HowSound, Rob talks with Leila Day about the use of “I” in The Stoop.

