New HowSound – On Your Mark. Get Set. Start Your Story.

(November 15, 2016)

How do I start thee? Let me count the ways.

There is no one way to begin a story. It’s wide open territory. But, there are some standards, shall we say.

In this episode of HowSound, Jessica Terrell reporter/producer of Offshore, a podcast about the un-touristy side of Hawaii, deconstructs a section of the first episode of Offshore, elaborating on the various story-starting tricks utilized.

Click here to hear.

Produced in collaboration with the Public Radio Exchange, HowSound delves into the ins-and-outs of radio storytelling in conversations about everything from fieldwork and recording techniques to narrative and ethics.

Each episode highlights the work of producers such as Alix Spiegel, Roman Mars, Joe Richman, Kelly McEvers, and Anna Sale. HowSound also features work from new producers, including students from the Transom Story Workshop.

Host Rob Rosenthal launched and directed the radio program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies for eleven years. He’s an audio guy through and through, producing documentaries, features, multi-media, audio tours, sound art, podcasts, commercials, and public service announcements as a freelancer.

Since the fall of 2011, Rob has been the lead instructor of the Transom Story Workshop, teaching eight-week workshops twice a year in Woods Hole, as well as weeklong workshops around the country.