New Guest: Sarah Koenig

(June 22, 2016)

Sarah Koenig of the podcast Serial has made time in her schedule to share some of her wisdom about telling stories in sound in a new Transom Manifesto. It has diagrams, and maps, and lots of sound, and…well, we’ll share a bit of Jay Allison’s introduction to give you a better sense…

“By deconstructing the Leakin Park episode, by explaining all the things her team was unable to get to create the story, she reveals exactly how they did create it. This, fundamentally, is how non-fiction narrative works. You try to get what you want, but ultimately, you work with what you get. Sometimes the obstacles make you jump even higher. Sometimes they’re just obstacles.”

It’s fascinating. To read more, click here.