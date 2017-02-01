Home / News & Events / New Feature: Life Is Not A Story – Lessons From Making A Personal Documentary
New Feature: Life Is Not A Story – Lessons From Making A Personal Documentary
(February 28, 2017)

John and his siblings, Christmas 2015, when recording material for "Blink Once For Yes."

John and his siblings, Christmas 2015, when recording material for "Blink Once For Yes."



Producer John Fecile did not approach the making of his very personal documentary, “Blink Once For Yes,” lightly. It was a challenge from every angle. His terminally ill brother had wanted to die. The family had to decide what to do. John felt compelled to make a story about the experience. Not easy.

“Blink Once For Yes” aired on Love + Radio, and here on Transom, John describes the process of making the piece and outlines his learning curve on the way to sharing some important lessons.

