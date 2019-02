New Commentary: A Tribute to the Small, Rural Station

(February 26, 2019)

When Zach Hirsch graduated from the Transom Story Workshop in 2013, he envisioned moving from gig to gig in the radio/podcast world, but then it just so happened that he fell in love with the first place he landed. And there he remained, for five whole years.

Over at Transom, Zach shares stories about that time and suggests ways to connect with community should you, too, land in a small one.

