New Comment: 10 Signs Of A Daring Public Radio Station

(September 26, 2018)

PRX’s Chief Content Officer is the ever-energetic John Barth, who kindly has taken the time to share some of his observations with Transom.

In Jay Allison’s introduction to the feature he says, “Twice a year, the Transom Story Workshop class makes a pilgrimage from Woods Hole to Boston to see a Moth show, drop by WGBH, and hang out at PRX. A regular highlight of the PRX visit is listening to John Barth tell us where he feels the energy is flowing at that moment in public media, which stations are firing on all cylinders, where a new voice might be welcomed. It’s an edifying riff for all of us, and so we asked John to describe how he recognizes the pulse in the arteries of the system.”

