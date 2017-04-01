New Award: “A Life Sentence” Wins Dart

(April 27, 2017)

Atlantic Public Media is very pleased and proud to announce that a 2017 Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma has been given to “A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, And My Mother,” an intensely personal documentary by Samantha Broun, with Jay Allison.

Samantha Broun is Managing Editor for Transom, and Jay Allison is the Executive Director.

Of the piece, Jay has said: This is a story about a terrible crime and everything that followed. It’s an intensely personal documentary, but it extends into public life and into the heart of our political and correctional systems. Some stories take a long time. This one is an hour long, and took two and a half years to produce, after twenty years of living with it.

The Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma is a project of the Columbia Journalism School. The annual Dart Award recognizes outstanding reporting in all media that portrays traumatic events with accuracy, insight and sensitivity while illuminating the effects of violence and tragedy on victims’ lives.

The piece, which tells the story of a violent crime committed against reporter Samantha Broun’s mother, its far-reaching impact on her family and decades of reverberations on politics and the criminal justice system, was originally published by Transom in March of 2016 and can be heard by clicking here.

Two Dart Awards were handed out, the second went to The Salt Lake Tribune for their coverage of campus sexual assault at BYU. The award includes a cash prize of $5,000.