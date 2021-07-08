Bittersweet News: Changes at Transom

(July 8, 2021)

After so many years helping to steer the ship, Samantha Broun and Rob Rosenthal are leaving Transom to work on exciting new projects.

At Transom we’re all about providing people with the tools and encouragement to tell their own stories with sound. We hold open the door to public media for anyone who wants to come through. For the past 15 years, Sam has been at the forefront of that mission as Managing Editor of the Transom website and, for the past ten years, overseeing admissions and scholarships for all our in-person workshops. Her commitment and vision were instrumental in making Transom what it is today. If you appreciate Transom, you appreciate the work Sam has done.

After spending the last year as a Nieman Fellow, Sam is inspired to produce more stories of her own. Stories like the powerful audio documentaries about the aftermath of violent crimes that she produced along with Transom. Wherever she goes, Sam will continue Transom’s mission of mentoring the next generation of makers. We’ll miss her warm-hearted presence at Transom’s “entryway,” but enthusiastically support her decision. She has much more to share.

That’s not all the news….

For ten years Rob Rosenthal has been the lead instructor for all of the Transom Story Workshops. He has taught hundreds of students through our 9-week workshops on Cape Cod and at our week-long Traveling Workshops around the U.S. (and Australia!). Rob taught his heart out. Just ask the Transom grads now working at NPR, This American Life, Serial, Gimlet, Pushkin, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and dozens and dozens of other radio stations and podcast companies.

Now, Rob wants to work as a freelance editor shaping and crafting long form, narrative-driven stories as well as reporting and producing his own stories. Rob’s not giving up on teaching entirely. From time to time, he may run a Transom Traveling Workshop or a specialized training for staff at public radio affiliates and podcast companies. And, he’ll still produce HowSound, the podcast from PRX and Transom about audio storytelling because – well, he just can’t help himself.

Sam and Rob will continue to be based in Woods Hole. You can reach them via email: samanthabroun@gmail.com and rob@shunpikemedia.com or via Twitter: @BrounSamantha and @howsoundtweets.

Transom is in capable hands. Jennifer Jerrett, who filled in for Sam this past year, will be staying on permanently as Managing Editor. Fluent in all things Transom, Jennifer is a Transom Story Workshop grad and a producer in her own right. We feel lucky to have her.

We have decided not to continue the 9-week Woods Hole Transom Story Workshops. They were always a labor of love and Rob and Sam were very much at their heart. So, we all move on to new adventures. Stay tuned.

We are grateful to both Sam and Rob for having been part of our daily work lives, and look forward to their next contributions to the storytelling world, and to our future collaborations with them. They are, and will always be, a part of the Transom family. Radio on!