An Evening of Radio Storytelling in Woods Hole-11/17/16

(October 27, 2016)

Atlantic Public Media presents a public listening event to celebrate the creation of new audio work by nine students at this fall’s Transom Story Workshop. It will be held from 7 – 9:30 pm on Thursday, November 17th, at the Community Hall, 68 Water Street, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Admission is free. Seats fill quickly, so come early.

For Executive Director Jay Allison, “This evening of stories is always a huge pleasure. The students come here knowing virtually nothing about 1) our community, and 2) producing radio. At the end of two months, they’ve made these beautiful stories that tell us marvelous new things about the place we live. It’s like sending random people into a mine and they come out with gems, beautifully cut.”

The students arrived in late September to learn the craft of audio storytelling. They came from California, Texas, Florida, Costa Rica, New York, LA, Virginia and Washington, DC. They range in age from the early 20s to the late 50s. Their stories are about local subjects, and hopefully some of those interviewed will be in the audience. A question and answer period will follow each piece.

Lead instructor Rob Rosenthal “I’m always impressed by the people the students discover: An African American teenage ballet dancer from Fall River, a writer who performs on stage as Fat Ass Cancer Bitch, a clarinetist from Romania, a son who documented his father’s Alzheimer’s Disease in photos. I never know who they’re going to find next and they’re always fascinating.”

The listening event will precede a brief graduation ceremony and the public is urged to join us in applauding Transom Story Workshop’s eleventh graduating class.